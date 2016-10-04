Chief Kesis restoration at Curtis Orchard

Aaron Curtis Graham, office manager of Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, joins his grandmother, Marilyn Graham, daughter of the late Herb Drews, near Drews' 17-foot, copper creation, Chief Kesis, which was named after the 18th Century Great chief of the Potawatomi. The statue was built in 1949 and stood for 46 years by N. Route 1 in Danville. It was moved to its current location by Randy Graham, Drews' grandson. Both Graham and Curtis Graham talked about the repairs being done to Kesis in Champaign on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. A combination of wear and tear of that transport, exposure to elements and damage done to it by vandals this past September left Kesis in need of repairs. Tyler Scott, of Mahomet, owner of Precision Dent Removal, took on the job of repairing the statue. He continued repairs Tuesday with the goal of finishing it that day.