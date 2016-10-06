Harvest Market Grand Opening

Shoppers crowd inside the the new, Niemann Foods, Inc.-owned Harvest Market during its grand opening on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
A large group of shoppers and Niemann Foods, Inc. employees eagerly wait for the doors to open as they attend a grand opening of the new, Niemann-owned Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. After Rich Niemann, president and CEO of Niemann Foods, officially welcomed the crowd, two tractors pulling flatbeds of pumpkins and mums parted ways to allow entry into the building.
A shopper checks out the meat display as samples of Columbus Craft Meats are offered during the grand opening of the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
The bulk foods area boasts a large variety of oils, vinegars, sauces, nuts, honey, flour and more at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Stephanie Polk, of Urbana, checks out display cases filled with pasta, meats, cheeses and more at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Customers make their way to the Farmhouse Restaurant as diners have the option of eating upstairs at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
An upstairs bar area allows shoppers a chance to relax at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
One-year-old Josephine Stodden, of Tolono, checks out the teapots at the Price & Kensington display at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Homeware gets its own section at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Shoppers check out the frozen section at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Butchers stay busy at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Baked goods fill the bakery at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
The bulk foods area boasts a large variety of oils, vinegars, sauces, nuts, honey, flour and more at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Andrew Nelson, 3, of Monticello, enjoys the view from atop a tractor as family friend, Jane Gucker, of Cisco, looks on before the grand opening of the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Natasia Shaffer, left, and Kadijah Bailey, right, have fun posing next to the salad bar, where they work, at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Customers crowd into the new Harvest Market following the grand opening on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Shoppers enjoy trying samples and shopping near the wine and cheese area during the grand opening of the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
A large group of shoppers eagerly wait for the doors to open as they attend a grand opening of the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Tom Howe offers samples of Columbus Craft Meats during the grand opening of the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Bill Chew, far left, of SuperValu, joins others in watching cheese get made near the Farmstead Cheese Shop at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
A large array of flowers for sale greet customers near the entrance as diners enjoy the Farmhouse Restaurant on the other side at the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
Emily Dupuis, registered dietician for Harvest Market, invites customers to her information table at the grand opening of the new Harvest Market on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.
