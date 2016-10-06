Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Harvest Market Grand Opening
Thu, 10/06/2016 - 3:59pm | Heather Coit

Shoppers crowd inside the the new, Niemann Foods, Inc.-owned Harvest Market  during its grand opening on South Neil Street in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. 

