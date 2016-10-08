Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville quarterback Duncan Hathaway (left) looks for an open receiver in the fourth quarter against Bismarck.Bismarck-Henning vs Westville Football, Friday, October 8, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck's Dakota Atkins (right) runs the ball as Westville's Cameron Nicholas (#33) and Owen Mariage-Tucker (#12) attempt the tackle. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck quarterback Wyatt Edwards (#1) passes the ball under heavy pressure from Westville's defense. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville Head Coach Guy Goodlove. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville quarterback Duncan Hathaway looks for an open receiver in the second quarter. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
bismarck is called for pass interference. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck's Izaack Kitchens (middle) is tackled by Westville's Ladavion Severado (#25). Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville Cameron Nicholas (center) is swarmed by Bickmarck's defense. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck's Dakota Akins (#6) is surrounded by Westville defenders. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Cameron Nicholas (#33) looks to out run Westville defenders. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville quarterback Duncan Hathaway (left) fends off Bismarck's Talen Miller. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck's Izaack Kitchens (#29) runs the ball with plenty of blockers in the fourth quarter. Bismarck-Henning vs Westville Football, Friday, October 8, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville Ladavion Severado (left) twist through Bismarck defenders for extra yardage. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck-Henning vs Westville Football, Friday, October 8, Westville's Ladavion Severado (right) runs the ball in the first quarter. 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville celebrates a Kendall Jefferson (right) touchdown. Bismarck-Henning vs Westville Football, Friday, October 8, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck's Izaack Kitchens dives for the ball but was unable to make the catch.Bismarck-Henning vs Westville Football, Friday, October 8, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville's Cameron Nicholas (left) runs the ball pursued by Bismarck's Caleb Lahey (#24) and Izaack Kitchens (#29). Bismarck-Henning vs Westville Football, Friday, October 8, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarck celebrates a touch down in the first quarter. Bismarck-Henning football vs Westville, Friday, October 7, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26 to win the county title.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
Westville's Kendasll Jefferson celebrates a win over Bismarck Friday evening. Bismarck-Henning vs Westville Football, Friday, October 8, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26.
-
HS Football: Bismarck-Henning vs Westville
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Westville Tigers celebrate a big win against Bismarck-Henning giving them the County title. Bismarck-Henning vs Westville Football, Friday, October 8, 2016 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Westville won 28-26.
