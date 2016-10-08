UI Football vs. Purdue 2016

Illinois vs.Purdue in a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) evades three Purdue players during an NCAA footaball game at Memorial Stadium in Champagin on Saaturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' Ahmari Hayes (27) following Illinois overtime loss to Purdue in a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' linebacker Hardy Nickerson (10) takes down Purdue's running back Brian Lankford-Johnson (37) during an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Caleb Dwyer, 8, St. Joe, holds the flag during the National Anthem as he participates in the pre-game flag bearing ceremony before the Illinois/Purdue NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois vs.Purdue in a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois vs.Purdue in a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois vs.Purdue in a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois vs.Purdue in a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois fans cheer vs.Purdue in a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' Carroll Phillips (6) and Purdue's quarterback David Blough (11) during an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois'Illinois' running back Reggie Corbin (2)looks at a Purdue defender after taking the hand off from Illinois' quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) during an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' running back Reggie Corbin (2) is chased by Purdue's linebacker Jimmy Herman (29) during an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' quarterback Chayce Crouch (7) and Gelen Robinson (13) during an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' wide receiver Malik Turner (11) is tackled by a Purdue player during an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' quarterback Wes Lunt (12) preapares to hand off to Illinois' running back Kendrick Foster (22) during an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' linebacker Tre Watson (33) tackles Purdue's quarterback David Blough (11) in the endzone during an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois' head coach Lovie Smith during an NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (#2) out runs Purdue defenders in the first quarter for a big gain. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois defender's pursue Purdue running back Richie Worship in the third quarter. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch looks to make the 2 point conversion. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch celebrates a touchdown and a 2 point conversion. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois's Tre Watson walks off the field in disappointment after an overtime loss to Purdue. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Athletic Director Josh Whitman comforts Zarrian Holcombe after Illinois's overtime loss to Purdue. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Purdue quarterback David Blough throws under pressure from the Illinois defense. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois Kendrick Foster looks to out maneuver Purdue safety Leroy Clark in the first quarter. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois Carroll Phillips is upset after being ejected from the game. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Head Coach Lovie Smith looks on as his team takes on Purdue and his first Big Ten win. . University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Kendrick Foster (#22) looks for some running room vs Purdue, University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois defensive back Darius Mosely (#24) tackles Purdue wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey in the first quarter. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Wes Lunt (#12) drops back to pass in the second quarter as teammate Gabe Megginson (right) fends off purdue's Eddy Wilson (#18). University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois Malik Turner (right) is tackled after making a catch in the second quarter by Purdue's Antonio Blackmon (top). University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt is injured in the second quarter against Purdue. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Illinois's Reggie Corbin (#2) runs as Purdue's Leroy Clark (#3) defends. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
Purdue's Malik Kimbrough (#9) out runs Illini defenders Dawuane Smoot (left) and Tito Odenigbo (#94) to the end zone. University of Illinois vs Purdue, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at memorial Stadium. Purdue defeated the Illini 34-31 in overtime.
