A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette Photographers.
Central Illinois Daily Life: October 2016
Photographer: Holly Hart
Caisson Forman, 4 years old of Champaign gives a high five to firefighter Jeremy Mitchell. The Champaign Fire Department sponsors a Touch-A-Truck event so kids of all ages can see a fire truck up-close. Also featuring a Hazard House Demo inside the mall. Sunday, October 9, 2016 at Market Place Mall.
2 year old Oliver Casey gets the feel of sitting in a real fire truck. The Champaign Fire Department sponsors a Touch-A-Truck event so kids of all ages can see a fire truck up-close. Also featuring a Hazard House Demo inside the mall. Sunday, October 9, 2016 at Market Place Mall.
4 year old Cassiauna Forman of Champaign gets the feel of a real fire truck Sun day afternoon. The Champaign Fire Department sponsors a Touch-A-Truck event so kids of all ages can see a fire truck up-close. Also featuring a Hazard House Demo inside the mall. Sunday, October 9, 2016 at Market Place Mall.
