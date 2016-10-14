HS Football: Central vs Peoria

Champaign Central vs Peoria Football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Tony Clark takes off down field in the first quarter against Peoria. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central quarterback Isaac Heaton (#10) looks for an open man in the first quarter. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central Head Coach Nate Albaugh (left) reacts on the sideline. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central players come off the field after a disappointing loss to Peoria. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central Head Coach Nate Albaugh talks with his team after a disappointing loss to Peoria. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central kicker Ryan Chlifoux kicks off to Peoria to start the game. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Josh Parker (right) out runs Peoria defenders in the first quarter. Champaign Central vs Peoria Football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central quarterback Isaac Heaton (right) is pressured by Peoria's Anthony Moe (#16) the play resulted in Heaton fumbling the ball and Peoria recovering. Champaign Central vs Peoria Football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central kicker Ryan Chalifoux kicks an onside kick in the second quarter. Champaign Central vs Peoria Football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Matthew Sharick (left) recovers an onside kick in the second quarter. Champaign Central vs Peoria Football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Walker Stillman is taken off the field with an injury in the fourth quarter. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Walker Stillman (front) tries to break free from Peoria's Jamar Morgan. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Central's Josh Parker (right) runs the ball in the second quarter. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
Tony Clark watches from the sideline after being injured in the first quarter. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.
