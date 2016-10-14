Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keanan Crabb(24) runs in for a touchdown being signaled by QB Dalton Coplea(8) vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
A pass intended for Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner(81) is broken up by Watseka's Brendan Fletcher(8) and Hunter Lee(7) in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Colten Kleinert(80) keeps an eye on Watseka's Blake Castonguay(3) in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Stefano Rodriguez(22) gets a hand on Watseka's QB Brendan Fletcher(8) in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Dalton Coplea(8) on a quarterback keeper vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keaton Krumwiede(13) grabs Watseka's Blake Castonguay(3) in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's head coach Jeff Graham lets the refs know what he thinks of a call vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Tom Henrichs plays the electric base in the marching band show at half time of a prep football game at PBL High School vs. Watseka in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
-
HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Tom Henrichs plays the electric base in the marching band show at half time of a prep football game at PBL High School vs. Watseka in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.