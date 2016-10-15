Class 1A Regional Boys Soccer: STM vs Oakwood/Salt Fork

Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Oakwood/Salt Fork goalie Austin Marcinko (middle) deflects a shot in the second half of regulation play. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Oakwood's Ashton Sawyer (#1) heads the ball in the second half. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
STM's Joe Hoffman (#8) keeps the ball in front of him as he pursued by Oakwood/Salf Fork's Garrett Lashuay (#13). Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
STM's Nick Fruehling (left) battles for the ball with Oakwood/Salt Fork's Lukas Wright (middle) and Landon LaBaw (#6). Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Zach Carmean (#14) and STM's Kyle Rasmussen (#6) compete for the ball in the second half. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
STM's Joe Hoffman (#8) battles for the ball with Oakwood/Salf Fork's Garrett Lashuay (#13). Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Garrett Sashay passes the ball in the second half of regulation play. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Oakwood/Salt Fork goalie Austin Marcinko saves a goal late in the second half. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Oakwood/Salt Fork Head Coach Eric Fenton talks with his team before overtime play begins. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
The Oakwood/Salt Fork players head to center field for a shoot-out with St. Thomas More for the Regional Title. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
STM Goalie Jake Sellett blocks a shot during the shoot-out for the regional title. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Dawson LaBaw claims the Class 1A Regional Title plaque after he scored the winning goal in a shoot-out ve St. Thomas More. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Oakwood/Salt Fork wins the Class 1A Regional Title. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
Dawson LaBaw (left) celebrates a Class 1A Regional Title. LaBaw kicked the winning goal in a shoot out after double overtime play. Boys Soccer IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship: St. Thomas More vs Oakwood/Salt Fork. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More.
