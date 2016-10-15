HS Football: Unity vs St. Joe-Ogden

Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
Unity's Derek Stevens (right) runs from the grasp of St. Joe's Tate Tranel (left) in the first half. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
Unity quarterback Steven Migut runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
St. Joe quarterback Marty Wright (#7) is hit by Unity's Zach Spencer (#58) as he releases the ball during the third quarter. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
St. Joe's Jack Fritz (#22) breaks away from Unity's Dawson Kaiser (#23) in the second quarter. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
Unity's Keaton Eckstein celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
Unity quarterback Steven Migut (#6)throws against St. Joe in the second quarter. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
St. Joe's Jack Fritz (left) looks for room to run as he is pursued by Unity's Jeremy Gallivant (#52). Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
Unity's Connor Hyde (#20) runs as St. Joe's Bryce Haake (#3) and Mason Coon (#9) defend. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
Unity quarterback Bobby Barnard (left) hands off to Keaton Eckstein (#30) in the third quarter. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
Steven Migut talks with coaches on the sideline. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (#23) runs the ball to start the third quarter. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
St. Joe head coach Shawn Skinner reacts from the side line. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
Unity head coach Scott Hamilton. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.
