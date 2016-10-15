High school marching bands from all over Illinois, with four featured here, compete at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Illinois Marching Band Champs 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Dressed as a jester, Emma Caparoon, quietly snatches a beloved bear from a sleeping Trinity Carpenter as the color guard members set the tone for Mahomet-Seymour High School Marching Band's Dreamscapes number. The Class 3A Bulldogs brought the colorful nightmare to life, giving it a happy ending, during the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Jenny Hudspath, a member of the Mattoon High School Marching Band's color guard, performs at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Members of Prairie Central High School Marching Band's drumline have fun posing for group photos at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Members of the Mahomet-Seymour High School Marching Band snooze on the field to end their Dreamscapes performance at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Members of the Monticello High School Marching Band drumline take it easy after their 1001 Nights performance at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
The Mahomet-Seymour High School Marching Band make their way to the horseshoe to take the field at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
The Mattoon High School Marching Band prepare to perform at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Prairie Central's Madison Ifft helps conduct the marching band's performance at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Prairie Central High School Marching Band performs at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Trinity Carpenter's nightmare begins as she realizes her bear has been snatched during the Mahomet-Seymour's Dreamscapes performance
at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Monticello performs at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Mattoon performs at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Prairie Central's Marcos Carranza waves before taking the field at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Monticello performs at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Monticello High School Marching Band's Clay Wittig, drum major, gives Abby King, color guard, a lift during a choreographed scene from the Sages' 1001 Nights number. The Class 2A Sages competed at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Members of the Mattoon High School Marching Band wait to take the field following Mahomet-Seymour's performance at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Prairie Central High School Marching Band's Jake Fogal plays the trumpet during the Class 2A school's Avatar performance at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Prairie Central fans join Monticello fans in watching the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Trumpets blare as members of the Mahomet-Seymour High School Marching Band perform Dreamscapes at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Kaylee Lubbers, of Monticello High School Marching Band's color guard, prepares to battle during the school's 1001 Nights performance at
the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
The Monticello High School Marching Band take the field to perform 1001 Nights at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
The Mahomet-Seymour High School Marching Band perform Dreamscapes at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
