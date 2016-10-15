Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, October 15, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Illinois Marching Band Champs 2016
| Subscribe

Illinois Marching Band Champs 2016

Sat, 10/15/2016 - 2:42pm | Heather Coit

High school marching bands from all over Illinois, with four featured here, compete at the 46th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.