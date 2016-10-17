Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: Oct 16, 2016
On The Town: Oct 16, 2016

Mon, 10/17/2016

Developmental Services Center held the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest and Inaugural Drindl Dash 5k Run and Walk on Oct. 1. C-U Oktoberfest is a fall celebration of music, beer and food held in downtown Champaign, patterned after the annual fall festival in Bavaria

