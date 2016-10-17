Developmental Services Center held the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest and Inaugural Drindl Dash 5k Run and Walk on Oct. 1. C-U Oktoberfest is a fall celebration of music, beer and food held in downtown Champaign, patterned after the annual fall festival in Bavaria
On The Town: Oct 16, 2016
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest event in Champaign on October 1, 2016
Luke Taggart (left) and Michael Miller were ready to serve at the Triptych Brewery station during the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign.
John Cook and Cathy Shafer at the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest benefiting the Developmental Services Center in Champaign.
Kelsey Fields was a Pretzel Girl during the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest benefiting the Developmental Services Center.
David Lin of Regent Ballroom leads a Polka lesson with Becky Stark before the bands start during the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest benefiting the Developmental Services Center.
The group of organizers behind the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest gather for a photo. From the left are Janice McAteer, DSC Director of Development, Community Volunteers Eric Robeson and Christine Nevitt, DSC Chief Financial Officer Danielle Matthews, DSC Director of Business Operations Brad Parks, DSC Chief Executive Officer Dale Morrissey, and DSC Development Manager Nikki Kopmann.
A member of the polka band, Musikmeisters, prepares his bells for their set during Oktoberfest in downtown Champaign.
Mary Liay listens as Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen reads the proclamation naming October 1 Mary Liay Day.
Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen draws the first official beer for the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest benefting the Development Services Center.
The polka band, Musikmeisters, leads the crowd in a polka and singalong during 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest.
An accordianist performs with the polka band, Musikmeisters, during 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest.
Luke (left) and Jack Hallock show off their balloon animals at Oktoberfest. The two wore Lederhosen brought from Germany by a friend.
Avery Allison enjoys the bounce house at Oktoberfest. The event featured activities for the whole family.
Anna and Reid Craddock in the bounce house during Oktoberfest. The event featured activities for the whole family.
The von Bodman family arrives to the 4th Annual C-U Oktoberfest benefiting the Developmental Services Center.
