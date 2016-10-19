Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer vs. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
HS Soccer: 1A Sectional Semi-Oakwood vs. Cornerstone
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Ren Dazey(3) collides with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's Josiah Graham(14) on a header in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Dawson Rogers(10) battles with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's Josiah Graham(14) in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Landon LaBaw(6) and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's Nathaniel Phinney(5) in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Travis Peak(8) vs. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Jaydon Rose(7) vs. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Zach Carmean(14) and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's Paul McBride(24) in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Ren Dazey(3) vs. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork GK Austin Marchinko makes a stop vs. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Dawson Rogers(10) and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's Hudson Whittaker(13) in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 's Kyle Alyea (17) and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's James McBride(17) in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's Josiah Graham(14) in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Nick Kotcher in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Dawson LaBaw(4) in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Jaydon Rose(7), second from left, watches as Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's Moses Kabuswe(11) is congratulated on his goal by teammates in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Nick Kotcher(16) and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's Clay Damkoehler(2) in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt ForkDawson Rogers(10) and Bloomington Cornerstone Christian's James McBride(17) in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork coach Eric Fenton in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Oakwood/Salt Fork's Cameron Haskins(9) Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a Class 1A sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
