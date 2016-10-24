Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: Oct. 23, 2016
Mon, 10/24/2016 - 9:10am | John Dixon

More than 300 people attended CASAblanca, an event benefiting Champaign County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) on Oct. 14 at the I Hotel in Champaign. CASAblanca is CASA’s annual fundraising gala that benefits abused and neglected children of Champaign County.

