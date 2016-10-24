On The Town: Oct. 23, 2016

More than 300 people attended CASAblanca, an event benefiting Champaign County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) on Oct. 14 at the I Hotel in Champaign. CASAblanca is CASA’s annual fundraising gala that benefits abused and neglected children of Champaign County.
Volunteers Maddie Booth (left) and Phoebe Lauer tend one of the silent auction rooms during the CASAblanca gala.
Stuart Broeren with Karen Cooley and Ally Sehy (right) at the CASAblanca Gala. Broeren-Russo was a table sponsor at the event.
Judge Brett Ohmstead and Colleen Ohmstead at the CASAblanca Gala.
Emcee, Mike Hale, shows off the prime live auction interest during the CASAblanca Gala; an autographed jersey from Chicago Cub, Kris Bryant.
Volunteer Riya Sanjay sold raffle tickets during the CASAblanca Gala at the IHotel.
Chip Jorstad, CASA board president-elect, with Donna Greene of Busey Bank. Busey was one of the sponsors of the CASAblanca Gala.
Board members Mike DeLorenzo (left) and Matt Schweighart (right) flank CASA Executive Director, Rush Record at the CASAblanca Gala.
From the left are CASAblanca Gala committee member Valerie Van Buren, and board members Kim Pillischafske, event co-chair Willie Hansen, and Kristyn McReaken.
Recently retired Judge Arnold Blockman (left) with Judge Mike Jones at the CASAblanca Gala.
A collection of REO Speedwagon memorabilia among the silent auction items available during the CASAblanca gala.
Jenna Bates purchases raffle tickets for a Suzy Davis Travel gift card during the cocktail reception at the CASAblanca Gala.
CASA Advocate, Gayle Pforr(cq) (left) with Robin and Dr. James Leonard at the CASAblanca Gala.
Brooke DeBord and Dustin Hiser check in at the CASAblanca gala.
