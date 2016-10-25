Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Shanghai Nights at KCPA
Tue, 10/25/2016 - 3:17pm | Heather Coit

Members of the Shanghai Acrobats of the People's Republic of China perform  gravity-defying  acts at the Shanghai Nights program for kindergartners to eighth grade. The performance was  part of the  Krannert Center Youth Series at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana  on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. 

