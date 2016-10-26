JC Soccer: Parkland vs. Lincoln College

Parkland vs. Lincoln College in the Region 24 semifinal match at Parkland Community College in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland goalkeeper Matt Sharman makes a diving save in the first half in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Dan Silva tires to move the ball away from Lincoln College's Cameron Hughes in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Patrick Kuanda (13) chases the ball in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland' Patrick Kuanda (13) collides with Lincoln College's Daniel Freeman in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland players form a wall for a Lincoln College penalty kick in the first half in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Lincoln College goalie Peirson Fleming makes a diving save near Angel Vargas (21) as Parkland's Gesi Muharremi (11) gives chase in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland and Lincoln College players go up for the ball in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Johnny Pugh leads a charge in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Gesi Muharremi, left, and Lincoln College's Angel Vargas go up for a header in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Emmauel Komba, left, and Lincoln College's Juan Revera-Olguin chase a loose ball in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Emmauel Komba, left, tries to get away from Lincoln College's Crisitian Castillo in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Johnny Pugh is taken down by Lincoln College's Daniel Freeman in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Patrick Kuanda eyes the ball after tangeling with a Lincoln College player in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Gesi Muharremi is slowed by a Lincoln College player in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Parkland's Gesi Muharremi, right, celebrates his first-half goal near Niles Smith in a Region 24 semifinal match in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
Soccer fans try to stay dry during the Region 24 semifinal match at Parkland Community College in Champaign Wednesday Oct. 26, 2016.
