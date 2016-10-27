Champaign Central wins the Class 3A Regional Championship against Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
HS Volleyball: Champaign Central vs. Mattoon
Photographer: Heather Coit
The Champaign Central Maroons pose with their Class 3A Regional volleyball plaque after defeating Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central's Taya Westfield (7) prepares to bump the ball as teammate, Katherine LeGrande (17) looks on in the second set at the Class 3A Regional against Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central coach, Manny Rodriguez, gathers his team in a timeout during the second set against Mattoon at the Class 3A Regional volleyball championship at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central's Maranda Day (55) lunges for the ball in the first set against Mattoon at the Class 3A Regional volleyball championship at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Centrals Rylee Hinton (16) and Katherine LeGrande (17) defend the net against Mattoon in the first set at the Class 3A Regional in volleyball action at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central teammates, Maranda Day (55) and Naomi DuPree (8) are all smiles as they near the end of the first set during the Class 3A Regional against Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central's Rachel Hurt (11) chases after a loose ball in the second set against Mattoon in the Class 3A Regional volleyball championship at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central teammates gather before the first set against Mattoon at the Class 3A Regional at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central's Taya Westfield (7) and Katherine LeGrande (17) defend the net against Mattoon's Ashlyn MacDonald (11) in the first set of the match at the Class 3A Regional at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Central won the match and the regional.
Champaign Central's Rylee Hinton (16) smacks the ball back to Mattoon's Mary Jo Hite (1) in the first set of the Class 3A Regional in volleyball action at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central's Katherine LeGrande (17) joins teammates in celebrating their win over Mattoon at the Class 3A Regional in volleyball action at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. From left are, Maranda Day (55), Naomi DuPree (8), LeGrande, Taya Westfield (7) and Fess Hawkins (4).
Champaign Central's Beth Born celebrates her team's Class 3A Regional volleyball championship with her mother, Amy Born, at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central teammates, from left, Alexis Aragon (6), Rachel Hurt (11) and Casey Dorner (10), gather to hold up their team's Class 3A Regional championship plaque for pictures in volleyball action at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central fans watch a close second set before the Maroons defeat Mattoon and win the Class 3A Regional in volleyball action at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Champaign Central's Fess Hawkins (4) and Naomi DuPree (8) keep their eye on the ball as teammate, Rylee Hinton (16) looks on during the second set against Mattoon. The Maroons won the Class 3A Regional in volleyball action at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Mattoon's Abrienne Lee (14) and Sierra Thompson (10) are seen at right.
Champaign Central's Rachel Hurt (11) hits the ball back to Mattoon's Sierra Thompson (10) in the second set at the Class 3A Regional at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
