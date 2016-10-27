Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Volleyball: Champaign Central vs. Mattoon
Thu, 10/27/2016 - 8:53pm | Heather Coit

Champaign Central wins the Class 3A Regional Championship against Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. 

