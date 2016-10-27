Parkland College takes on Kaskaskia College in women's soccer action at Parkland in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
JC Women's Soccer: Parkland vs. Kaskaskia
Photographer: Heather Coit
Parkland's Ellie McKenzie (5) celebrates her goal as Kaskaskia's Shelby Brandmeyer (5) leaps over her teammate and goalkeeper, Ashley Moore (00) in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. It was the second goal the Cobras scored the game.
Parkland's Ellie McKenzie (5) jumps up to make contact with the ball as Kaskaskia's Brooke Moll (17) looks on in the first half in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Parkland's Alyssa Jones (13) goes for a kick against Kaskaskia but misses the goal during the first half in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Parkland's Brittany Johnson (27) prepares to kick her team's first goal of the game against Kaskaskia in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Fans bundle up as they take in the first half of the Parkland vs. Kaskaskia game in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Parkland's Sydney Mossman (17) tries to control the ball from Kaskaskia's Kylie Bilek (2) in the first half in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
The Parkland Cobras watch the action as it nears halftime Kaskaskia in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Parkland's Brittany Johnson (27) celebrates her goal with teammate, Alyssa Jones (13) in the first half of the game against Kaskaskia in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Parkland's Sydney Mossman (17) reacts as Kaskaskia's Abby Ingenreith (1) kicks the ball past her in the first half in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Parkland's Marissa Barria (23) and Kaskaskia's Katie Williams (15) try to head bump the ball in the first half in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Parkland's Anna McHatton (21) goes up against Kaskaskia's Allison Yates (16) in the first half in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Parkland's Ellie McKenzie (5) prepares to kick her second goal of the game as Kaskaskia's Shelby Brandmeyer (5) looks on in the first half in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. It was the third goal of the first half.
Kaskaskia's Brooke Moll (17) tries to control the ball from Parkland's Shonte Tremblett (18) in the first half in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
Parkland's Ellie McKenzie (5) keeps her eye on the ball as Kaskaskia's Kendell Paterson (22) attempts to move in during the first half in women's soccer action at Parkland College in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
