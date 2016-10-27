Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, October 27, 2016 83 Today's Paper

JC Women's Soccer: Parkland vs. Kaskaskia
| Subscribe

JC Women's Soccer: Parkland vs. Kaskaskia

Thu, 10/27/2016 - 4:30pm | Heather Coit

Parkland College takes on Kaskaskia College in women's soccer action at Parkland in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.