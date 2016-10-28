Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS running back Mitch McNutt (#5) out runs El Paso Gridley's Ryne Faulk (#34). Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Mitch McNutt (#5) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS head coach Mike Allen (left) on the sideline. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS head coach Mike Allen. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Lance Livingston (#22) is tackled by El Paso Gridley's Drew Gilbert (#21) in the first quarter. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
The GCMS defense smothers El Paso Gridley's Ryne Faulk in the first quarter. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Keegan Allen (left) and Mitch McNutt gets congratulated by the coaching staff after Allen intercepted a pass for a touchdown. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Austin Spiller (#32) out maneuver's El Paso Gridley defender Tyler Russell in the third quarter. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Mitch McNutt (#5) runs in the open during the second quarter. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
The GCMS defense shuts down El Paso Gridley's running game. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS head coach Mike Allen talks with quarterback Keegan Allen. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS quarterback Keegan Allen (#1) takes his team into the fourth quarter with a 35-0 lead over El Paso Gridley. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
-
HS Football Playoffs: GCMS vs El Paso Gridley
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Austin Spiller (right) runs against El Paso Gridley defender Tyler russell. Class 2A football playoff, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs El Paso Gridley. Friday, October 28, 2016 at GCMS High School.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.