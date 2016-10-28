UI Homecoming 2016

University of Illinois block party, homecoming parade and pep rally at the campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fireworks go off at the end of the Illinois Homecoming Pep Rally on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois paralympians Tatyana McFadden, right, parade Marshall, and Megan Blunk, who won a gold in Rio with the US wheelchair basketball team, chat at the pep rally following the Illinois Homecoming Parade on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Evelyn Sweet, 2, Mahomet, chats with Abe, a service dog, at the Block Party next to the Henry Administration building on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wyatt Nolte,7, Waterloo, has his face painted by Shireen Husami at the Block Party next to the Henry Administration building on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
People go for free pizza at the Block Party next to the Henry Administration building on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Block Party next to the Henry Administration building on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Homecoming Parade on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Homecoming Parade on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Homecoming Parade on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Homecoming Parade on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Homecoming Parade on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illini Comeback Guest Michael Strautmanis waves his rally towel at the Homecoming Pep Rally on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Members of the homecoming court perform a cheer at at the Illinois Homecoming Pep Rally on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Basketball coach John Groce talks to the crowd at the Homecoming Pep Rally on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dr Kenneth Schmidt, center, is presented with the Lou Liay Spirit Award at the Homecoming Pep Rally on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The alumni flags at the Illinois Homecoming Parade on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chief Illiniwek in the parade with the Honor the Chief Society, at the Illinois Homecoming Parade on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The alumni drum line at the Illinois Homecoming Parade on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
at the Illinois Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois twirler with fire at the Illinois Pep Rally on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Natasha Subbarao, left, and Palak Patel have thier photo taken at the Block Party next to the Henry Administration building on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.