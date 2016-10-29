Illinois Football vs Minnesota

University of Illinois Football team drops to 2-6 after a 40-17 loss to Minnesota at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Members of the Illinois Alumni Band march on the field in the pre game ceremonies at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Members of the Illinois Alumni Bad perform at halftime at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois defensive lineman Carroll Phillips (6) sacks Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) finds running room in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Minnesota defensive back Duke McGhee (8) hits Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner (11) in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016. McGhee was called for targeting on the play.
Illinois wide receiver Malik Turner (11) is take off the field in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
llinois wide receiver Malik Turner (11) is carted of the field in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois linebacker Mike Svetina (40) and Illinois defensive lineman Henry McGrew (45) stop Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) on a first-quarter run at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) passes the ball over Illinois defensive lineman Carroll Phillips (6) and Illinois defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot (91) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Minnesota cornerback Coney Durr (16) and Illinois running back Nathan Echard (39) dive for a loose ball in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) hands the ball to Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Thieman (84) is helped to his feet in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (5) looks for a place to run in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois defensive back Dillan Cazley (8) tires to block the pass of Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner (7) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois defensive back Jaylen Dunlap (1) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota wide receiver Rashad Still (88) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Minnesota defensive lineman Merrick Jackson (93) grabs Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) before dropping hiim for a sack in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) walks off the field after being dropping for a safety in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) is hit by Minnesota linebacker Carter Coughlin (45) in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) is helped to his feet after being dropped in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016.
