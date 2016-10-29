Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Football vs Minnesota
Sat, 10/29/2016 - 10:09am | Rick Danzl

University of Illinois Football team drops to 2-6 after a 40-17 loss to Minnesota at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.

