2016 ACE Lifetime Achievement Award winner Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta holds a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta positions the arm of Ethan Wampler during a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta shows the proper way for a man to hold a woman while dancing during a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta shows dancers how a certain step should be done during a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta reacts during a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta shares a laugh with student Ethan Wampler as she show him the proper way to lead during a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta watches her lalss during a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta reacts to a student doing something correctly during a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta watches as Catherine Yao, left, and Kirk Knapp dance the Vienna Waltz at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. She is taking the two dancers to Vienna in February.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta watches as students try to master a step during a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta corrects Jared Bowman during a special Vienna Waltz dance class at the University YMCA in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.
