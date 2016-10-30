Parkland Women's Soccer takes on Lewis and Clark in the Region 24 Tournament title match, Sunday, October 30, 2016 at the Parkland Field.
-
Parkland Women's Soccer vs Lewis & Clark Title Match
Photographer: Holly Hart
Parkland's Dalia Santana (#9) kicks the ball away from Lewis and Clark's Nina Breuer (#11) in the first half.
-
Parkland Goalie Jenna Ashley makes a save in the first half.
-
Parkland's Shania Maddux (#3) kicks the ball away from Lewis and Clark's Adriana Schindler (#17).
-
Parkland's Alyssa Jones (left) and Lewis and Clark's Kyleigh Kristensen (right) try to control the ball in the first half.
-
Parkland's Ellie McKenzie (middle) works the ball between Lewis and Clark defender's Katlyn Schneider (#24) and Lexi Norton (#15) in the first half.
-
Parkland's Sydney Mossman (#17) and Lewis and Clark's Kyleigh Kristensen(#13) race to the ball in the first half.
-
Parkland Head Coach Chris Jackson talks with his team during a time out.
-
Parkland's Demi Varygiannes (#6) and Lewis and Clark's Emily Cardwell (#14) battle for ball control in the first half.
-
Parkland's Delia Santana (front) keeps her eye on the ball as Lewis and Clark's Nina Breuer (#11) defends.
-
Parkland's Ellie McKenzie works to keep the ball inbounds.
-
Parkland's Marissa Barria (#23) passes between Lewis and Clark defenders Nina Breuer (#11) and Lexi Norton (#15) in the first half.
-
Parkland's Brittany Johnson (#22) passes the ball against Lewis and Clark in the first half.
