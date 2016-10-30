UI Men's Basketball vs Washington U

University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Malcolm Hill (#21) goes up for the dunk in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois's D.J. Williams (#0) goes to the basket against WashU. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Head Coach John Groce looks to get his players attention from the sideline. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois's Maverick Morgan battle WashU's Marcus Meyer for ball control in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois Malcolm Hill has the ball swatted away by WashU's Michael Bergman (#12) in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois;s Malcolm Hill (#21) is pressured by WashU's Clinton Hooks (#14) in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Former Illini Rayvonte Rice watches the Illini from the stands on Sunday afternoon. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Head Coach John Groce sends D.J. Williams into the game. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois's Jaylon Tate (#1) goes to the basket as WashU's Clinton Hooks (#14) defends. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois's Maverick Morgan holds on to a rebound in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois's Tracy Abrams passes the ball behind his back in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois's Malcolm Hill (left) drives past WashU's Kevin Kucera (right) in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois's Michael Finke (left) puts up a shot under pressure from the WashU defense. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois's Maverick Morgan (#22) grabs a rebound in front of WashU's Kevin Kucera (#10) in the second half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.


Illinois's Te'Jon Lucas (#3) passes the ball under pressure. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois's Michael Finke goes to the air against WashU. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

Illini Head Coach John Groce from the sideline in the first half. University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.

University of Illinois Men's Basketball exhibition game vs Washington University, Sunday, October 30, 2016. at the State Farm Center.
