Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, November 2, 2016 83 Today's Paper

On The Town: Oct. 30, 2016
| Subscribe

On The Town: Oct. 30, 2016

Wed, 11/02/2016 - 1:29pm | John Dixon

More than 100 people joined the cast of the fourth annual “That’s What She Said" show for their after-party on Oct. 15 at Big Grove Tavern in Champaign. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.