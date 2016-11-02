On The Town: Oct. 30, 2016

More than 100 people joined the cast of the fourth annual “That’s What She Said" show for their after-party on Oct. 15 at Big Grove Tavern in Champaign.
TWSS After Party Guests; Bianca Green, Andi Infusino, Ginny Clark, Christy Roberts, Sharon Allen; President, Sterling Wealth Management, TWSS After Party Sponsor.
TWSS After Party Guests; Kimberlie Kranich, Ruth Wyman (Ruth E. Wyman Law Office, TWSS Sponsor).
Musical entertainment for theTWSS After Party; Ryan Tomski and Katie Flynn (TWSS Speaker).
TWSS After Party Guests; Kristen Sackerly, Emily Manganaro, Ritika Chopra, Ashley Morgan (TWSS Speaker).
After Party guests; Mary-Lynn Foster, Bianca Green, George Krueger.
TWSS After Party Guests; Sam Enright, Mary Enright (TWSS Speaker), Debbie Hensleigh (TWSS Speaker), Dave Hensleigh.
Members of the 2016 Should Journey to Haiti Team; (front) Sarah Spizzirri, Holly Riegel, Karyl Wackerlin; Soul Journeys to Haiti Leader; Jenette Jurczyk. (back) Barb Mann, Peggy Prichard; TWSS Speaker, Kerry Rossow; TWSS Host and Co-Founder, Denise Goforth.
Kerry Rossow; TWSS Host and Co-Founder, Peggy Pritchard and Stacey Cole, TWSS Speakers.
Mario and Josephine Kozak (traveled from New Jersey for the show), Brian Jurczyk (husband of TWSS Director, Jenette Jurczyk).
TWSS After Party Guests; Mamie Kindle, Catherine Cutter, Cil Shelton.
TWSS After Party Guests; Trudy Walters, Susan Zola, Gianina Baker (TWSS Speaker), Michelle Gonzalles.
