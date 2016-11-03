St. Joseph-Ogden wins the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional over Tr-iValley at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
2A Volleyball Sectional: SJ-O vs. Tri Valley
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble,left, Andrea Coursey, center and Sarah Acklin. wins the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kylie Michael gestures to a teammate as wins the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden head coach, Abby McDonald and pliers on the bench react to a call in the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Abbi Burnett(20) in the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey(6) and Kate Bigger(9) go up for a block in the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Sarah Acklin(21) stretches for the block in the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jannah Mullen digs out a ball the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kylie Michael(23) in the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden players celebrate a point in the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kylie Michael as they win the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden wins the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden players celebrate their win in the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kylie Michael, left, Parker Francisco, center, and Bree Trimble celebrate as they win the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.On right is Sarah Acklin.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble, left, and Jannah Mullen celebrate their win in the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble(2), Andrea Coursey, (6),Sarah Acklin(21) and Sydney Kelso(18), right, celebrate their win in the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Parker Francisco kisses the plaque as they win the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jannah Mullen(4) celebrates as they win the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
An overwhelmed St. Joseph-Ogden head coach, Abby McDonald, left, is hugged by Sarah Sanders(15) as SJO wins the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.
