UI Men's Basketball vs. Lewis

Illinois men's basketball in an exhibition basketball game vs. Lewis at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) weaves between Lewis' players during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' center Mike Thorne Jr. (33) dunks vs. Lewis during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) passes around Lewis' Frank Vukaj(23) during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) drives to the basket vs. Lewis during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) and Lewis' Anthony D'Avanzo(33) and Eddie Miles(22) during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) shoots over and Lewis' Anthony D'Avanzo(33) and Eddie Miles(22) during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) and Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) and Lewis' Cristen Wilson(10) battle on the floor during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) shoots over Lewis' Capel Henshaw (21) during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) reacts to running out of time to complete a play vs. Lewis during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 //2016.
Leron Black, right, laughs with teammates before their exhibition basketball game vs. Lewis at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016. Black wasn't dressed to play.
The Illini are introduced under an orange light before their exhibition basketball game vs. Lewis at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) comes out of the huddle as he is introduced before their exhibition basketball game vs. Lewis at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Jaylon Tate (1) drives around a Lewis player during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Jaylon Tate (1) shoots during their exhibition basketball game vs. Lewis at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Head coach John Groce and his assistant coaches and bench react to a call during their exhibition basketball game vs. Lewis at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) tries to shoot with a hand in his face from Lewis' Capel Henshaw (21) during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) drives into Lewis' Cristen Wilson(10) during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) gets a arm in the face from Lewis' Delaney Blaylock(20) during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) shoots over Lewis' Frank Vukaj(23) during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) vs. Lewis during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) turns to the basket vs. Lewis during their exhibition basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
