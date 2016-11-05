University of Illinois Football team moves to 3-7 after a 31-27 win over Michigan State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Lovie Smith reacts after the Illinois stopped Michigan State late in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) and Illinois wide receiver Justin Hardee (19) pose for a photo after their win over Michigan State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) runs over Illinois linebacker Hardy Nickerson (10) on a first-quarter run at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot (91) sacks Michigan State quarterback Tyler O'Connor (7) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Michigan State quarterback Tyler O'Connor (7) eludes Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Milan (55) and Illinois defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot (91) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) reaches for a second-quarter pass near Michigan State cornerback Tyson Smith (15) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot (91) hits Michigan State quarterback Tyler O'Connor (7) as he passés the ball to Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois defensive back Jaylen Dunlap (1) hits Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) after a second-quarter catch at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) gets hit as he throws in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois offensive lineman Christian DiLauro (67) lifts Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) after taking a hit in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) celebrates his second-quarter TD run at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois defensive back Jaylen Dunlap (1) looks for blocking after recovering a third-quarter fumble at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois defensive lineman Chunky Clements (11) grabs Michigan State quarterback Tyler O'Connor (7) for a third-quarter sack at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois wide receiver Dionte Taylor (4) is hit by Michigan State defensive back Demetrious Cox (7) after join up for a third-quarter pass at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) makes a cut on a fourth-quarter run at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois tight end Ainslie Johnson (80) reacts after his fourth-quarter TD catch at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Michigan State quarterback Tyler O'Connor (7) spoons away from Illinois defensive lineman Carroll Phillips (6) and Illinois defensive lineman Kenyon Jackson (95) in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) goes after Michigan State wide receiver R.J. Shelton (12) after a fourth-quarter catch at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Michigan State running back Gerald Holmes (24) escapes from Illinois defensive back Darius Mosely (24) on a fourth-quarter run at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) hits Michigan State running back Gerald Holmes (24) in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois wide receiver Zach Grant (88) makes a catch near the sideline while being covered by Michigan State cornerback Darian Hicks (2) in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Members of the Marching Illini honor the Chicago Cubs at halftime at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) celebrates his fourth-quarter TD catch at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) and Illinois wide receiver Justin Hardee (19) celebrate after Mays' fourth-quarter TD catch at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
The Marching Illini honor the Chicago Cubs at halftime at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) gets behind Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey (23) for the game-winning TD catch in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) is swarmed after his fourth-quarter TD catch at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) and Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. (3) bask in the singing of the Illinois fight song after their 31-27 win over Michigan State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
-
Illinois Football vs Michigan State
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) is all smiles as he runs of the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Nov. 5, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.