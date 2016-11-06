Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, November 6, 2016 83 Today's Paper

HS Football Playoffs Round: STM vs Bismarck-Henning
| Subscribe

HS Football Playoffs Round: STM vs Bismarck-Henning

Sun, 11/06/2016 - 11:18am | Holly Hart

Class 2A 2nd Round Football Playoff Game St. Thomas More vs Bismarck-Henning, Saturday, November 5, 2016 at the High School of St. Thomas More in Champaign, IL.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.