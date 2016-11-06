UI Women's Basketball vs Drury

University of Illinois Women's Basketball exhibition game vs Drury, Sunday, November 6, 2016 at the State Farm Center. Illinois lost to Drury 66-60.
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead passes the ball under heavy pressure fro Drury defenders.
Illinois's Ali Andrews (#50) shoots between Drury defenders in the first half.
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick shoots as Drury's Lexie Vaught (#10) defends.
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (#23) goes up for a shot as Drury's Heather Harman (left) and defends.
Illinois's Cierra Rice (#5) goes to the basket in the second half.
Illinois Head Coach Matt Bollant explodes on the sideline in the first half.
University of Illinois Women's Basketball exhibition game vs Drury, Sunday, November 6, 2016 at the State Farm Center. Illinois lost to Drury 66-60.
Illinois's Ali Andrews (#50) puts up a shot against Drury in the second half.
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (#1) is pressured by Drury's Paige Wilson.
Illinois's Brandi Beasley goes up for the lay-up in the second half.
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (#35) shoots over Drury's Brooke Stanfield.
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead (right) drives to the basket as Drury's Adrienne Horn moves into place to defend in the first quarter.
Illinois's Brandi Bearsley shoots over Drury defender Daejah Bernard (#5) in the first half.
Illinois's Alex Witting (#35) passes the ball late in the second half.
Illinois Head Coach Matt Bollant asks an question of an official from the sideline in the first half.
