2016: Election Day

From Centennial High School students to a resident at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana, voting is on everyone's mind this Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Sara Jones, left, and Hannah Hursey try to spread the word to passersby to go out and vote as they join classmates in Greg Stock's second-period, social studies class from Champaign Centennial High School. The students used their hand-made signs highlight the importance of voting at the corner of John Street and Mattis Avenue in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Stock said he has had classes in past elections also hold similar pickets to get out the vote.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Centennial High School seniors, including Kamron Reaves, far left, Brysen Carr, center, and Julie Monroy, second from far right, join their social studies teacher, Greg Stock, not pictured, and his second-period class in highlight the importance of voting as they hold up their hand-made signs at the corner of John Street and Mattis Avenue in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. Stock said he has had classes in past elections also hold similar pickets to get out the vote.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Dodee Buzzard, a resident at Clark- Linsey Village, joined by caregiver, Sarah Stewart, of Meeting Your Needs of Champaign, proves voting is a lifelong duty as she gets ready to cast her ballot at Clark-Lindsey's polling place in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Dodee Buzzard, a resident at Clark- Linsey Village, joined by caregiver, Sarah Stewart, of Meeting Your Needs of Champaign, proves voting is a lifelong duty as she casts her ballot at Clark-Lindsey's polling place in Urbana on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Election judge, Linda Whited, left, hands a voting sticker to Sarah Chladny inside a busy Savoy Recreation Center in Savoy on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 2016. Whited said the polling place had already seen 458 voters before 11a.m. that morning.
Photographer: Heather Coit
A voter prepares to exit a line up of booth inside the gymnasium of Savoy Recreation Center in Savoy on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 2016. Election judge, Linda Whited said the polling place had already seen 458 voters before 11a.m. that morning.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Election signs join fallen leaves in dotting the landscape as a voter reaches the polling place at Savoy Recreation Center in Savoy on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Photographer: Heather Coit
A pair use signs to ask passersby and possible voters to vote no to an increase in the county sales tax near the corner of University Avenue and State Street near downtown Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
