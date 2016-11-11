Veteran's Day 2016: Judah Christian School assembly

Veterans of all military branches are honored at Judah Christian School during a Veteran's Day assembly at the school in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
U.S. Army veteran Charles Todd, of Champaign, joins students in the Pledge of Allegiance as veterans of all military branches are honored at Judah Christian School during a Veteran's Day assembly at the school in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
U.S. Marine veteran, Mick Noteboom, greets fellow Marine Harold Thomas, bottom, as each military branch is honored during Judah Christian School's Veteran's Day assembly in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Tiffany Jackson, far left, tries to get her family to focus on the camera, held by Judah parent, Brian Conway, far right, as U.S. Army Sgt First Class Hakim Jackson, background center, happily poses with the couple's children, Aniyah Pernell, second from left, 16, Roman Jackson, eight months, AJ Pernell, 15, and London Jackson, 2. The military family was among those honored at
Judah Christian School during a Veteran's Day assembly in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
U.S. Navy veteran, Roy Hanks, stands with fellow Navy vets as their military branch is honored during Judah Christian School's Veteran's Day assembly in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Members of the Color Guard, including Boys Scouts of America (C-U Prairelands Council), American Heritage Girls Troop 1926, Royal Rangers Outpost #290 and Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, present the color during Judah Christian School's Veteran's Day assembly in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Judah Christian School children sing God Bless America during the school's Veteran's Day assembly in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard stands to be recognized during Procession of the Patriots at Judah Christian School's Veteran's Day assembly in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Rick Williams, a historian and teacher, shares the history of Veteran's Day and its significance today during Judah Christian School's Veteran's Day assembly in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
Members of the Judah Christian School High School Choir sing for veterans and their families during the school's Veteran's Day assembly in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.
