HS Football: Monticello wins third round playoff
Sat, 11/12/2016 - 6:36pm | Heather Coit

Monticello defeats Farmington at the Class 3A,  3rd Round Football Playoff Game at Monticello High School in Monticello, IL on Saturday, November 12th, 2016.  

