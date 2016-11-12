HS Football Playoffs : Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun

Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola quarterback Kaleb Williams runs the ball in the first quarter. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Haden Cothran (#25) looks to out run Calhoun's Ty Bick (#7). Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola prepares to take the field. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Jaret Heath runs the ball in the second quarter. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Kaleb Williams passes under heavy pressure from Calhoun. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Andrew Erickson (#34) runs past Calhoun defender Ty Bick (#7). Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Andrew Erickson (#34) attempts to tackle Calhoun's Ty Bick in the second quarter. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Kaleb Williams (#1) tries to escape the grasp of Calhoun's Cody Gilman. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Dalton Hoel (right) runs the ball in the fourth quarter as Calhoun's Gunner Armbruster (#32). Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Jaret Heath (#15) tries to out maneuver Calhoun's Ty Bick in the fourth quarter. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola quarterback Kaleb Williams (#1) throws under pressure from Calhoun's Scout White. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Haden Cothran (#25) stays on his feet as Calhoun's Cole Lammy (#3) attempts the tackle. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Dalton Hoel (#11) out runs Calhoun defenders in the fourth quarter. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Kaleb Williams looks to break free from a Calhoun defender. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola head coach Andy Romine talks with officials in the first half. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola Head Coach Andy Romine comforts senior Kaleb Williams after their loss to Calhoun in the quarterfinals. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Head Coach Andy Romine talks with his players after a 28-27 loss to Calhoun in the quarterfinals. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
Tuscola's Jaret Heath (#15) and Adam Bratten (#78) react emotionally after losing to Calhoun in the quarterfinals. Class 1A Quarterfinals Football Playoffs: Tuscola vs Hardin Calhoun, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Tuscola High School.
