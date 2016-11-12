Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 12, 2016 83 Today's Paper

HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
| Subscribe

HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016

Sat, 11/12/2016 - 6:02pm | Heather Coit

St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans take second place as they are defeatd by Eureka  at the Class 2A, IHSA State Finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.