St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans take second place as they are defeatd by Eureka at the Class 2A, IHSA State Finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden teammates, Kate Bigger (9), Sarah Acklin (21) and Kylie Michael (23) check out their team's hardware for State Runner-Up as as the also takes in their loss to Eureka in the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Parker Francisco (5) smacks the ball as teammates Kylie Michael (23) and Bree Trimble (2) look on in the first set at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Andrea Coursey (6) tries to smack the ball over the net against Eureka's Lauren Rokey (7) in the first set at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jannah Mullen (4) lunches for the ball in the first set against Eureka at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kylie Michael (23) embraces head coach, Abby McDonald after the Spartans lost to Eureka 25-16, 26-24 at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Abbi Burnett (20) and Andrea Coursey (6) react to a missed opportunity in the first set against Eureka at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble (2) bumps the ball in the first set against Eureka at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden head coach, Abby McDonald, gives high fives to her team, including Zea Maroon (7) after the Spartans took second at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kylie Michael (23) hits the ball over the net against Eureka in the second set at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
It wasn't all tears after St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans were defeated by Eureka. Teammates enjoy a lighter moment before being recognized for their season and to receive the State Runner-Up trophy at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden fans watch as the team takes second place at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden teammates, Parker Francisco (5) and Jannah Mullen (4) let their team's defeat to Eureka sink in as the Spartans took second place in the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden fans get into the school spirit before the start of the game against Eureka at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kylie Michael (23) has some help hoisting up their State Runner-Up trophy with head coach, Abby McDonald, Parker Francisco (5) and Sarah Sanders (15) after Eureka won 25-16 , 26-24 in the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden teammates Parker Francisco (5) and Andrea Coursey (6), left, comfort each other after the Spartans lost to Eureka 25-16 , 26-24 in the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kylie Michael (23) is unable to reach the ball in time as teammates Parker Francisco (5) and Andrea Coursey (6) look on in the first set against Eureka at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kylie Michael (23) smacks the ball over the net as Eureka defends in the second set at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden teammates Abbi Burnett (20) and Kate Bigger (9) defend the net against Eureka in the second set at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden's Sarah Acklin (21) battles Eureka's Halle Wiegand (2) at the net as St. Joseph-Ogden's Kayleigh Micael looks on in the second set at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
-
HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans pose with their State Runner-Up trophy at the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.