University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs UAPB, Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the State Farm Center. Illinois won 70-58.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick tries to make her way to the basket.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (right) goes up for a shot as UAPB's Niya Head (#25) defends in the first half of play.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (#1) drives the ball down court with UAPB's Erin Boothe (#12) in pursuit.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Matt Bollant on the sideline during the first half.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Witting (#35).
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (middle) and Cierra Rice (#5, right) battle with UAPB's Erin Boothe (#12) for the ball in the second half.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice (#5) lines up her shot in the second half under the watch-full eye of head coach Matt Bollant.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brandi Beasley (#1) breaks away from UAPB's Erin Boothe (#12) and puts up a shot.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Wittinger (#35) tries to control the ball vs UAPB.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Little Illinois All-Stars run a scrimmage during half time of the Women's Basketball game.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (#23) stays ahead of the UAPB defenders.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Alex Witting (right) passes the ball as UAPB's Nya Head (#25) defends during the second half.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice (#5) goes to the basket as UAPB's Noe'll Taylor (#24) defends.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Petra Holesinska (#13) pressures UAPB's Malaik Muhammad (right).
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (#23) prepares to pass the ball as she is covered by UAPB defender Erin Boothe (#12) while trying to stay in-bounds.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Petra Holesinska (#13) goes up for a shot as UAPB's Faith Ohanta (#11) defends in the second half.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ali Andrews (#50) puts up a shot as UAPB's Shawntayla Harris (#35) defends in the first half.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Cierra Rice drives to the basket as UAPB's Tyjha McGhee (#5) attempts to steel the ball.
-
UI Women's Basketball vs UAPB
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead (#25)works the ball against UAPB defenders in the second half.
