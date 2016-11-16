A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette Photographers.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Mike Burwell, of Champaign, takes advantage of possibly the last warmer days of fall as he fishes at First Christian Church's retention pond off Staley Road in Champaign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Burwell said he fishes every chance he gets until it gets too cold outside.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: John Dixon
Urbana firefighters pour water onto a pile of garbage on Ash Street near University Ave., after a garbage truck caught fire in a garage at Shaffer Sanitary Co. in Urbana on Monday Oct. 31, 2016. The truck was removed from the garage and it's load dumped onto the street so firefighters could put it out.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Jaeger family, dressed as crayons, participated in then halloween parade at Prairie Fields neighborhood near Carrie Busey School in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.Clockwise, from lower left, Owen, 5; Noah, 3; Steve(dad), Bella, 7; and Amy(mom), not pictured was the crayon box, Ethan, 10.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Children participate in a halloween parade at Prairie Fields neighborhood near Carrie Busey School in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 31 , 2016.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
The Jaeger family, dressed as crayons, participated in then halloween parade at Prairie Fields neighborhood near Carrie Busey School in Savoy on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. Pictured fro right, Ethan Jaeger,10 as the box, Steve as the orange crayon and Owen,5, as the red crayon. Not in pic are mom Amy as the yellow, Bella,10, as purple and Noah, 3, as blue.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: John Dixon
Saints march out of Holy Cross Church after celebrating Mass for All Saints Day in Champaign on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2016. Forth grade students at Holy Cross School studied a Saint and presented their Saints to different classes at the school after Mass. Fr. Dave Sajdak explained, All Saints Day is a celebration of all people in heaven and those who are declared Saints.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: John Dixon
Holy Cross forth grade students dressed as Saints walk to the Holy Cross Pre-School after celebrating Mass for All Saints Day at Holy Cross church in Champaign on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2016. The students studied a Saint and made presentations to classmates at the school after Mass. Fr. Dave Sajdak explained All Saints Day as a celebration of all people in heaven and those who are declared Saints.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: John Dixon
A relative of an occupant at 1308 Sunset Drive in Champaign takes a cat rescued from a house fire there, from a Champaign firefighter on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2016. No injuries to fighters or the occupants of the house was reported, but a number of cats and dogs were unaccounted for.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: John Dixon
The charred remains of a vintage Farmall MTA tractor sits in what is left of Ricky Wolken's machine shed southeast of Thomasboro on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2016. The fire destroyed the north end of the shed, burning a motor home, combine, the vintage tractor and other equipment.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
David DeThorne, a parent volunteer whose son, Zach, is a seventh grader, helps sixth grader, Joel Elam, far right, through the voting process as Ariella Abarbanel, far left, educational technology coach for Champaign schools, make sure voting goes smoothly. Jefferson Middle School students, who had to register to vote two weeks ago, participated in a mock election to learn about the voting process in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Christine Adrian, not pictured, who received a national award for the fourth time by the National Association of Secondary School Principals for Outstanding Contributions to Teaching Democracy, said the school has held mock elections for the past four election cycles and include voting for presidents and governors. Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen was on hand to hand out voting stickers to students.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Teacher Christine Adrian helps direct Jefferson Middle School students, who had to register to vote two weeks ago, as they participate in a mock election in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Adrian, who received a national award for the fourth time by the National Association of Secondary School Principals for Outstanding Contributions to Teaching Democracy, said the school has held mock elections for the past four elections cycles and include voting for presidents and governors. Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen was on hand to hand out voting stickers to students.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Mayor Deb Feinen hands out a voting sticker to a seventh grader. Jefferson Middle School students, who had to register to vote two weeks ago, participated in a mock election to learn about the voting process in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Christine Adrian, not pictured, who received a national award for the fourth time by the National Association of Secondary School Principals for Outstanding Contributions to Teaching Democracy, said the school has held mock elections for the past four elections cycles and include voting for presidents and governors.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: John Dixon
Thousands of University of Illinois students celebrate in the street at the corner of 6th and Green Streets in Champaign, after the Chicago Cubs won World Series on Wednesday Nov. 2, 2016.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dr. Will Patterson rehearses with Liz Meadows at Regent Ballroom on Savoy in Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: John Dixon
Stage hands move Kid Rock's equipment into the Accord on Main Street in Champaign on Friday Nov. 4, 2016. Kid Rock is performing for a private show at the downtown nightclub.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Sophie Beachy, 8, Arthur, examines the new Raggedy Ann and Andy sculpture in Arcola Friday November 4, 2016 after an unveiling ceremony.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Master bass trombonist Doug Yeo practices "76 Trombones" with the Marching Illini at the UI band practice field on First and Gregory on UI campus in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 4 2016.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Rick Danzl
University of Illinois student James Graessle checks his phone while walking near Gregory Drive in Urbana Monday November 7, 2016.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Heather Coit
Gary Ducey, of Tolono, of Duce Consruction, uses a smooth surface to resurface the Prayer for Rain fountain at West Side Park in Champaign on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. After repairing leaks, Ducey said the new surface should prevent algae and help with maintenance of the fountain.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Taz, a 16-month-old german shepherd , is excited as owner, Air Force Veteran Richard Frederickson unloads 388 pounds of dog food from the truck of Brad and Shana Gould at Frederickson's apartment building in Urbana on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Frederickson came to the Veterans Assistance Commission, of which Brad Gould is
Superintendent looking for a voucher to get food for his dog, because he couldn't afford to feed him. Gould told his wife, and she posted the plea on Facebook. The dog food is all donated, along with cash for Frederickson to get Taz a rabies shot.
Central Illinois Daily Life: November 2016
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Stratton Elementary School first grader Aniyah Hunter, left, tries on a helmet inside a U.S. Army Reserve humvee at the school in Champaign on Thursday November 10, 2016. Also exploring the vehicle are Alyssa Kim, second from left, Harmony Gougis, and Serenity Johnson, right.
Two of the vehicles were brought to the school for students to explore from the 236th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, Decatur, as Stratton Academy of the Arts is welcomed veterans to school to engage with students as part of a special Veterans Day celebration. In the intermediate grades, veterans will engage students in conversations about what it means to be a veteran and ways they can support veterans as students. Primary students will get a visit by a veteran who will read a Veterans Day-related book to the class and then answer questions or do a short presentation. The veterans will be bringing two military vehicles that all children involved will have the chance to see, touch, and possibly walk through.
