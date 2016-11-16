Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Men vs. McKendree
UI Men vs. McKendree

Wed, 11/16/2016 - 8:11am | John Dixon

The Illinois men's basketball team beat McKendree 112-65 at the State Farm Center on Tuesday Nov. 15, 2016. 

