UI Men vs. McKendree

The Illinois men's basketball team beat McKendree 112-65 at the State Farm Center on Tuesday Nov. 15, 2016.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois coach John Groce yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against McKendree in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan gestures after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against McKendree in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
McKendree's Nate Michael (12) drives around Illinois guard Alex Austin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Malcolm Hill (21) battles for the ball with McKendree's Joel Atabo (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) drives past McKendree's Rob Hudson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Jaylon Tate (1) flips a pass as McKendree's Gianni Otto (14) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
McKendree's Nate Michael tries to catch the blood from his nose during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
McKendree's Darin Winkelman (42) is fouled by Illinois center Mike Thorne Jr., left, as Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) helps defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois center Mike Thorne Jr. (33) shoots over McKendree's Michael Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
McKendree's Michael Jackson (20) and Illinois' Malcolm Hill (21) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
McKendree's Justin Blanks (25) is fouled by Illinois center Mike Thorne Jr. (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan gestures after making 3-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against McKendree in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
McKendree's Kyle Yates (30) grabs a rebound away from Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
