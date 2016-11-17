10th Annual Lady Falcon & Bunnies Tip-Off Classic, Thursday, November 17, 2016 hosted by Fisher High School.
10th Annual Tip Off Classic
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Jessie Spivey (right) and Villa Grove's Alana Campbell (left) battle over a loose ball in the second half. Game 1 Unity vs Villa Grove/Heritage.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Mackenzie Bruns (#20) keeps the play from going out in the second quarter. Game 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Fisher.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Game 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Fisher.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Allie Hitz (right) drives the ball pursued by Fisher's Becca Clanton (#1). Game 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Fisher.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Villa Grove's Kyrsten Cox (left) saves the ball from going out in the fourth quarter. Game 1 Unity vs Villa Grove/Heritage.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Katie Kaiser (front) rebounds the ball as Villa Grove's Emilee Coffin (#23) and Sophia Wegeng (#15) defend. Game 1 Unity vs Villa Grove/Heritage.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Villa Grove's Sophia Wegeng (#15) and Unity's Harlie Duncan (right) battle for ball control. Game 1 Unity vs Villa Grove/Heritage.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Villa Grove's Aliya Holloman (#22) tries to keep the ball in bounds as she is pressured by Unity's (#22, right) Elyce Knudsen. Game 1 Unity vs Villa Grove/Heritage.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Villa Grove's Sophia Wegeng (front) is pressured by Unity's Hannah Rutledge (#3) and Jordy Curtis (#4). Game 1 Unity vs Villa Grove/Heritage.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Emma Fleming (front) rebound the ball in the first quarter. Game 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Fisher.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fisher's Becca Clanton (#1) grabs a rebound in the second quarter. Game 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Fisher.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fisher's Brittney Enos (middle) grabs a rebound between PBL's Madison Grohler (left) and Cassidi Nuckols (right). Game 2 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Fisher.
