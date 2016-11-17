Lyric Theater: Poppea

Images from rehearsals of Poppea, directed by Madeline Sayet in the Tryon Festival Theatre of Krannert Center, with performances Nov. 10-13
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Nerone played by Yichen Li and Poppea played by Lara Semetko during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Seneca played by Joseph Trumbo and Mercurio played by Chris Anderson during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Seneca played by Joseph Trumbo during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Ottone played by David Catalano during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Ottone played by David Catalano and Drusilla played by Elizabeth Banaszak during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Amore played by Margaret Wolfe during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Poppea played by Lara Semetko , Ottone played by David Catalano and Virtue played by Justine Izewski during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Amore played by Margaret Wolfe during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Ottone played by David Catalano and Poppea played by Lara Semetko during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Drusilla played by Elizabeth Banaszak and Ottone played by David Catalano during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Ottone played by David Catalano and Drusilla played by Elizabeth Banaszak in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Ottavia played by Kasey Stewart during a rehearsal of "Poppea" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
