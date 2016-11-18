Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, November 18, 2016 83 Today's Paper

2016 Comet Classic
| Subscribe

2016 Comet Classic

Fri, 11/18/2016 - 9:11pm | Robin Scholz

Judah Christian vs. Georgetown-Ridgefarm and Oakwood vs. Hoopeston during the 2016 McDonalds Comet Classic at Oakwood High School on Friday, Nov.18, 2016. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.