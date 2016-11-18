Illinois takes on Detroit during the NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Detroit guard Corey Allen (1) tries to drive the ball past Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) as Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) and Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) look during the second half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois guard Jaylon Tate (1) goes up for a basket during the first half of NCAA college basketball game against Detroit in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois guard Malcolm Hill (21) goes up for a basket against Detroit forward Gerald Blackshear (25) during the first half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Detroit guard Chris Jenkins (0) pulls down a rebound against Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) as Detroit forward Gerald Blackshear (25), far right, looks on during the first half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois center Mike Thorne Jr. (33) tries to drive the ball past Detroit forward Gerald Blackshear (25) during the first half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) tries to shoot a basket as Detroit guard Jarod Williams (11) looks on during the first half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Detroit head coach, Bacari Alexander calls out to his team during the first half of NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) dunks the ball as Detroit forward Cole Long (13) looks on during the first half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Detroit guard Corey Allen (1) tries to dribble past Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) during the second half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Detroit guard Josh McFolley (23) loses control of the ball as Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) looks on during the second half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Detroit guard Chris Jenkins (0) tries to drive the ball past Illinois guard Malcolm Hill (21) during the second half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Detroit forward Cole Long (13) and Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) chase after a loose ball during the second half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) and Detroit forward Malik Eichler (12) make a grab for a loose ball during the second half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois head coach, John Groce, reacts to a play from the sidelines during the second half of NCAA college basketball game against Detroit in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Detroit guard DeShawndre Black (4) looks for an opening as Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) pressures during the second half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois guard Jaylon Tate (1) drives the ball past Detroit forward Cole Long (13) during the second half of NCAA college basketball game in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.