Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Detroit

Fri, 11/18/2016 - 9:34pm | Heather Coit

Illinois takes on Detroit during the  NCAA college basketball game  in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Illinois won 89-69.   (AP Photo/Heather Coit)

