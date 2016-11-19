Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
HS Football Playoffs : Monticello vs IC Catholic
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello Head Coach Cully Welter reacts to his teams loss in the semifinal playoff game against IC Catholic. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Caleb Hanson has the ball knocked out of his arms by IC Catholic's Khali Sanders in the first quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Isiah Florey (#89) tries to hold on to a pass as he is hit by IC Catholic's Jordan Rowell (#35) in the first quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Dylan Thomas (#2) goes up for a catch that was batted away by IC Catholic's Lazerick Eatman (#22) in the second quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Nathan Harman (right) runs the ball as IC Catholic's Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Johnny Dawson (#33) tries to escape the grasp of IC Catholic's Jim Kenneally (#50) in the second quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (#35) looks to out maneuver IC Catholic's James Lytton (#19) and Ryan Malek (#10) in the third quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (#35) runs the ball in the third quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Isiah Florey runs the ball as IC Catholic's Chris Johnson (#23) defends. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Alek Bundy is taken down by IC Catholic's Kemon Reeves (#65) and Lazerick Eatman (#22) in the first quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Nathan Harman (#24) runs the ball after making an interception in the third quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Asst. Coach Matt Sinclair works with his players on the side line. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello quarterback Caleb Hanson (left) looks for an open receiver as he is pressured by IC Catholic defenders. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Head Coach Cully Welter walks the side line in the third quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Caleb Hanson (right) runs the ball in the first quarter against IC Catholic. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Caleb Hanson (#1) out runs IC Catholic's Robert Vitek (#76). Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello Head Coach Cully Welter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello's Jack Lienhart (left) intercepts a pass in the first quarter to set up a Sage touchdown. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello quarterback Caleb Hanson runs the ball in the first quarter. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello quarterback Caleb Hanson (#1) is supported by his teammates after their loss to IC Catholic in the semifinal game. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello Head Coach Cully Welter comforts his players after a loss to IC Catholic in the semifinal game. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello senior Tracey Manint is confronted after losing to IC Catholic in the Class 3A semifinal game. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Monticello quarterback Caleb Hanson after a disappointing loss to IC Catholic in the semifinal game. Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
Class 3A State Semifinal Football Playoff game: Monticello vs IC Catholic, Saturday, November 19, 2016 hosted by Monticello High School. Monticello was defeated by IC Catholic 48-6.
