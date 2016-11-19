Illinois Football vs Iowa

University of Illinois Football team drops to 3-8 after a 28-0 loss to Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois wide receiver Zach Grant (88) tries to secure the ball near Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016. The pass fell incomplete.
Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) collides with Iowa running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) in at the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois linebacker Justice Williams (32) hits Iowa fullback Drake Kulick (45) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) trees to step away from Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell (43) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois wide receiver Zach Grant (88) is unable to make a catch in the first quarter between Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) and Iowa defensive back Joe Argo (4) at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) is swarmed by Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) and Iowa defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson (67) before being sacked in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois punter Ryan Frain (13) drops the ball to kick into the wind in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) is hit by Illinois defensive lineman Chunky Clements (11) on a first-quarter run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois defensive lineman Carroll Phillips (6) hits Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois defensive lineman Carroll Phillips (6) hits Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard (16) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) is hit by Illinois defensive back Jaylen Dunlap (1) int the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois tight end Bobby Walker (83) breaks in the clear on a second-quarter punt return for a TD at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois defensive lineman Chunky Clements (11) at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Iowa fans packs the stans at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) fakes a hand off to \i220\ in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) pressures Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois running back Kendrick Foster (22) is hit by Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann (44) after a third-quarter catch at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois wide receiver Zach Grant (88) stays on his feet after being hit by Iowa linebacker Bo Bower (41) and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell (43) in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois wide receiver D.J. Taylor (4) is hit by Iowa defensive back Manny Rugamba (5) after a third-quarter catch at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois offensive lineman Joe Spencer (71) eyes a bouncing Wes Lunt fumble in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Iowa players celebrate at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois senior punter Ryan Frain (13) is greeted by teammates in a pre-game ceremony at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt (12) gets a hug in the pre-game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Iowa wide receiver Riley McCarron (83) tosses the ball after scoring on a 55-yard punt return in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) and Illinois linebacker Tre Watson (33) walk off the field at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday Nov. 19, 2016.
