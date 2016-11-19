Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Football vs Iowa
Illinois Football vs Iowa

Sat, 11/19/2016 - 10:26am | Rick Danzl

University of Illinois Football team drops to 3-8 after a 28-0 loss to Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.

