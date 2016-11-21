UI Men's Basketball vs. Winthrop

Illini men vs. Winthrop in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) drives around Winthrop's guard Anders Broman (10) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
John Groce walks off the court with Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) following their overtime loss to Winthrop in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) shoots in front of Winthrop's guard Xavier Cooks (12) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) carries his shoe down court in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) passes over Winthrop's forward Tevin Prescott (31) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) and Winthrop's center Duby Okeke (0) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) and Winthrop's guard Keon Johnson (5) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
UI coach John Groce discusses a call with the ref in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) and Winthrop's guard Keon Johnson (5)) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) walks off the court following their overtime loss to Winthrop in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) guards Winthrop's forward Roderick Perkins (1) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' guard Jaylon Tate (1) and Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) after Illinois' guard Jaylon Tate (1) made a basket in the second half in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) holds his shoe as he watches the play around him in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) goes for a rebound in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' guard Jaylon Tate (1) and Winthrop's guard Bjorn Broman (13) go for a loose ball in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' center Mike Thorne Jr. (33) and Winthrop's guard Xavier Cooks (12) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) drives around Winthrop's forward Tevin Prescott (31) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
Illinois coaches during overtime in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
