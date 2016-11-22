HS Boys Basketball: Rantoul vs. Peoria Notre Dame

Rantoul vs. Peoria Notre Dame in a prep basketball game at Rantoul on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Kevonte Williams(22) prepares to go up for a shot while being guarded by Peoria Notre Dame's Joe Gustafson(12) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Onycai Lawson(30) shoots over Peoria Notre Dame's Patrick Kelly(34) and Isaiah Ward(42) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Erick Johnson(23) goes up for a shot against Peoria Notre Dame's Patrick Kelly(34) as Matt Lacheer(24) falls during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Kevonte Williams(22) guards Peoria Notre Dame's Matt Pudik(11) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Milton Rivera(12) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Martrellian Gibson(24) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Rowdies during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Erick Johnson(23) grins after he made a shot during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's head coach Brett Frerichs, left, and his assistants during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Martrellian Gibson(24) congratulates teammate Kevonte Williams (22) on a good shot during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Erick Johnson(23) grins as he goes up for a shot against Peoria Notre Dame's Braedon Blackford(3) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Kevin Williams(35) shoots over Peoria Notre Dame's Isaiah Ward(43) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Martrellion Gibson(24) and Kevin Williams(35) trap Peoria Notre Dame's Braedon Blackford(3) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Kevonte Williams(22) drives on Peoria Notre Dame's Jimmy Kelly(10) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Erick Johnson(23) steals the ball from a Peoria Notre Dame player during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Onycai Lawson(30) signals his teams dominance as they came back to beat Peoria Notre Dame during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Rantoul's Ramone Lawson(32) shoots while being guarded by Peoria Notre Dame's Caleb Haisler(32) during their prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
