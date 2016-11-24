Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Operation Turkey Sandwich 2016
Thu, 11/24/2016 - 12:08pm | Rick Danzl

About 50 volunteers made 300 sack lunches at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign for Operation Turkey Sandwich, the fourth year they have made the lunches and delivered them to anyone who might be working on Thanksgiving Day.

