About 50 volunteers made 300 sack lunches at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign for Operation Turkey Sandwich, the fourth year they have made the lunches and delivered them to anyone who might be working on Thanksgiving Day.
-
Operation Turkey Sandwich 2016
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cashier Vickie Loatman leans over the counter to hug Emma Chamley at Marathon Gas on north Neil Street in Champaign after Loatman was given a sack lunch while working.
-
Operation Turkey Sandwich 2016
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Emil James, left, receives sack lunches from Emma Chamley, Lainey Somers, Erin Durukan, right, for workers at Illinois Terminal in Champaign.
-
Operation Turkey Sandwich 2016
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Samantha Fisher, left, and Sandy Reifsteck make turkey sandwiches in the kitchen at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign.
-
Operation Turkey Sandwich 2016
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lainey Somers checks bags before they are sent out at Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign for Operation Turkey Sandwich.
-
Operation Turkey Sandwich 2016
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Emma Chamley gives a lunch to cab driver Bob Rexroad near Illinois Terminal.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.