High School football teams across Illinois converge on Memorial Stadium to compete at the IHSA State Championship Games in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Breanna Houseman, left, 12, and friend, Issabell Reed, 10, both of Pana, proudly show their loyalty to Decatur St. Teresa's Stanley Rogers as they hold up his photo during the Class 1A football game against Forreston at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Kelly Heinz, far left, eagerly watches for her son, Mitchell Heinz, and his Forreston teammates to take the field as she joins daughter, Montanna Heinz, 13, and Montanna's cousins, Jeremiah Newill, 8, and Jayleigh Newill, 9, far right, in cheering for the Forreston Cardinals. Forreston took on Decatur St. Teresa in Class 1A at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Camryn Lawson, 9, helps Maroa-Forsyth cheerleader, Paige Stuckey, far right, add plenty of school spirit to the school's tent at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Stuckey described Lawson as one of the football team's biggest fans. Maroa-Forsyth took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw in class 2A that afternoon.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Activity begins to pick up at Tent City as Decatur St. Teresa takes on Forreston nearby in Class 1A football at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt watches Decatur St. Teresa take on Forreston in Class 1A football at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Forreston's Cardinal mascot joins the football team's cheerleaders in bringing school spirit to fans before the start of the Class 1A game against Decatur St. Teresa at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Decatur St. Teresa's Bulldog mascot helps get the fans on their feet as they root for their team while taking on Forreston in Class 1A at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Decatur St. Teresa fans get pumped up at the start of the game against Forreston in Class 1A at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Preston Wikoff, 9, goes big trying to inflate a big as Cooper Patterson, 3, looks on inside Maroa-Forsyth's tent at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Joey Kobler, 6, of Forreston, passes the time with his mother, Debbie Kobler and his brothers, Johnny, 11, center, and Jakob, 8, far right, as they wait for the start of the Class 1A game against Decatur St. Teresa at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The family, who was there to cheer on their town's football team, was also joined by sister, Alice Kobler, 6, not pictured.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Camden Loveless, 1, of Decatur, isn't sure about his close encounter with Decatur St. Teresa's Bulldog mascot as his father, Matt Loveless, prepares to snap photos of the two during the Class 1A game against Forreston in at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Decatur St. Teresa takes on Forreston in Class 1A at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
-
HS Football: IHSA State Championships
Photographer: Heather Coit
Jen Williams, left, and Michelle Patterson decorate the interior of Maroa-Forsyth's tent before the football team arrives to take on Deerfield-Mackinaw in Class 2A at the IHSA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. William's daughter, Ashton Williams, and Patterson's daughter, Morgan Ground, are both cheerleaders for the football team.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.