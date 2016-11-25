Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, November 25, 2016 83 Today's Paper

UI Men vs. Florida State
| Subscribe

UI Men vs. Florida State

Fri, 11/25/2016 - 3:57pm | John Dixon

Florida State outscored Illinois 28-17 in the final 10 minutes of the second half, and the 25th-ranked Seminoles handed the Illini their third straight loss with a 72-61 victory in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.