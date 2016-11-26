Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, November 26, 2016 83 Today's Paper

16th Annual Parade of Lights
| Subscribe

16th Annual Parade of Lights

Sat, 11/26/2016 - 9:07pm | Holly Hart

The 16th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, Saturday, November 26, 2016 downtown Champaign. 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.