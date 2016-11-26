16th Annual Parade of Lights

The 16th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, Saturday, November 26, 2016 downtown Champaign.
The MTD brings the Elf on the Shelf to parade goers Saturday evening in downtown Champaign.
Lula Randolph, 11 years old and her brother Elden, 8 years old of Champaign pose in front of the downtown Christmas Tree following the Parade of Lights.
The 16th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, Saturday, November 26, 2016 downtown Champaign.
The 16th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, Saturday, November 26, 2016 downtown Champaign.
The Grinch waves to the crowd in downtown Champaign Saturday evening.
The 16th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, Saturday, November 26, 2016 downtown Champaign.
Mrs Claus delights the crowd at the 16th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights.
Batman waves to the downtown crowd Saturday night for the annual Parade of Lights.
The 16th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, Saturday, November 26, 2016 downtown Champaign.
The Servpro float makes it's way through downtown Champaign.
The 16th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, Saturday, November 26, 2016 downtown Champaign.
Cubs fans bring out their World Series pride.
The 16th Annual Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, Saturday, November 26, 2016 downtown Champaign.
The annual lighting of the Christmas Tree following the Parade of Lights.
The crowd enjoys the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree in downtown Champaign.
