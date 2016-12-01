Champaign Urbana Ballet cast and crew conduct a dress rehearsal of the 2016 edition of their holiday staple, 'The Nutcracker.'
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
Lara Morgan as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Kevin Burnside as Cavalier during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: The News-Gazette
LEFT: Erin King as the Rat Queen, with her mice. ABOVE: Constance Hosier as Mother Ginger. BELOW: Isaac Lee, left, and Sophia Ebel as Spanish dancers.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
Isaac Lee and Sophia Ebel in Spanish dancers during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
Angie Song as the Chinese Butterfly with the dragon during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
Amanda Norcross as Clara and Elijah Ochs as the Nutcracker are leave on a flying owl a the end of Act 1during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
Amanda Norcross as Clara dances with the Nutcracker after receiving it from Drosselmeyer during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: The News-Gazette
ABOVE: Amanda Norcross, as Clara, goes to sleep. BELOW: Angie Song as the Chinese Butterfly, right, dances with a Chinese dragon.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
Amanda Norcross as Clara raises her Nutcracker at the end during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: The News-Gazette
ABOVE: Angie Song dances as an Ice Fairy. RIGHT: Elijah Ochs as the Nutcracker is awakened at the opening of Act II.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: The News-Gazette
Erin King as the Rat Queen, with her mice.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
Amanda Norcross as Clara and Elijah Ochs as the Nutcracker during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
Elijah Ochs as the Nutcracker is awakened at the opening of Act II during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
The cast finale during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
-
2016 'Nutcracker' dress rehearsal
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Ballet
Chris Ochs as Drosselmeyer and Amanda Norcross as Clara during a rehearsal of CU Balllet's production of the Nutcracker at Krannert Center on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.